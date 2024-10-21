What to Expect From Williams Companies' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $63.8 billion , The Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB ) is a leading energy infrastructure provider, operating primarily in the natural gas sector. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company focuses on the transportation, processing, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids across key regions in North America. It is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Before the event, analysts anticipated WMB to report a profit of $0.42 per share , down 6.7% from $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. However, the company has consistently surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections in the past four quarters. WMB exceeded the consensus estimate by a 10.3% margin in the last reported quarter.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect WMB to report EPS of $1.91, unchanged from fiscal 2023 . Looking forward to fiscal 2025, EPS is expected to grow nearly 10% year-over-year, reaching $2.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, WMB's shares have risen 48.8% , outperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 38.4% gain and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLE ) marginal rise over the same period.

Shares of Williams Companies rose 3.9% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.43 per share on Aug. 5, driven by strong performance in the Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment and successful project completions, including Transco’s Regional Energy Access. Investor confidence was further bolstered by the company's positive guidance for 2024 and 2025, along with a 6.1% dividend increase.

Analysts' consensus rating on WMB stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" overall rating. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," eight "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." Currently, WMB is trading above the average analyst price target of $48.37.

