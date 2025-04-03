What to Expect From Wells Fargo's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $235.9 billion , Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) is a leading financial services firm providing diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products. With operations across consumer, commercial, corporate, and wealth management segments, it serves individuals, businesses, and institutions both domestically and internationally. The San Francisco, California-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, Apr. 11.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.22 per share , down 3.2% from $1.26 per share in the year-ago quarter . However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, WFC exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by nearly 6%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect Wells Fargo to report an EPS of 5.84, up 5.8% from $5.52 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow nearly 17% year-over-year to $6.83 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of WFC have risen 20.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 8.9% gain and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLF ) 16.1% return over the period.

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2024 revenue of $20.4 billion , Wells Fargo's stock surged 6.7% on Jan. 15. The bank's EPS of $1.43 beat expectations while net income soared 47% year-over-year to $5.1 billion. Additionally, Wells Fargo reported a 15% increase in fee-based revenue, offsetting the 7% decline in net interest income (NII) to $11.8 billion. Investor sentiment was further lifted by solid 2025 guidance, including a projected 1% - 3% rise in NII and a surge in investment banking fees.

Analysts' consensus view on Wells Fargo’s stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," two suggest "Moderate Buy," and eight indicate “Hold.” As of writing, WFC is trading below the average analyst price target of $83.74.

