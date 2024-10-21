What to Expect From Ventas' Q3 2024 Earnings Report

Ventas, Inc. ( VTR ), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on healthcare and senior living properties. With a market cap of $26.53 billion , Ventas operates a diverse portfolio of properties, including hospitals, medical offices, and senior housing communities. Ventas is set to announce its Q3 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect VTR to report funds from operations of $0.80 per share , up 6.7% from $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or matched Wall Street’s EPS estimates in the last four quarters.

Its adjusted FFO of $0.80 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.3%. Ventas beat estimates for Q2 2024, driven by solid resident fees and services growth due to higher occupancy and pricing in senior housing and healthcare properties.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect VTR to report an FFO of $3.18, up 6.4% from $2.99 in fiscal 2023.

VTR stock is up 31.5% YTD, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 23% gains and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLRE ) 11.7% gain over the same time frame.

Shares of VTR gained 2% following its Q2 earnings release on Aug. 1. The company surpassed the revenue forecasts, posting $1.2 billion compared to the expected $1.19 billion.

The consensus opinion on VTR stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 19 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two indicate a “Moderate Buy,” and five advise “Hold.”

VTR's average analyst price target is $66.94, suggesting a potential upside of 2.1% from the current levels.

