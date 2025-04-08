What to Expect From Universal Health Services’ Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS), headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a prominent healthcare management company with a market cap of $11.3 billion. The company oversees an extensive network of acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, outpatient centers, and surgical hospitals across the country. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of this event, analysts predict the healthcare management giant will report a profit of $4.36 per share, up 17.8% from $3.70 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. In the previous quarter, Universal Health exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 17.4%, driven by solid performance across both its acute care and behavioral health segments.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect UHS to report an EPS of $19.13, up 15.2% from $16.61 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is likely to rise 9.5% annually to $20.94 in fiscal year 2026..

Over the past 52 weeks, shares of UHS have plunged 1%, compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.7% fall and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV) 6.1% decline over the same period.

Universal Health released its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 26, prompting a 3.3% gain in its stock the following trading session. The company posted net revenues of $4.1 billion, up 11.1% year-over-year and ahead of consensus estimates. For 2025, UHS expects consolidated net revenues between $17.02 billion and $17.36 billion, with projected diluted EPS ranging from $18.45 to $19.95, signaling confidence in continued growth momentum.

Analysts' consensus view on Universal Health’s stock is cautiously bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 18 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," and 10 suggest "Hold."

UHS’ average analyst price target of $231.53 indicates a premium of 34.9% from the prevailing price levels.

