What to Expect from Unitil's Earnings

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Unitil to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75.

The announcement from Unitil is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 2.5% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Unitil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.08 0.29 1.59 EPS Actual 0.97 0.02 0.27 1.69 Price Change % 3.0% -1.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Unitil's Stock

Shares of Unitil were trading at $59.02 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Unitil

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Unitil.

The consensus rating for Unitil is Neutral, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $55.0 implies a potential 6.81% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NorthWestern Energy Group, Black Hills and NiSource, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NorthWestern Energy Group, with an average 1-year price target of $60.25, suggesting a potential 2.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Black Hills, with an average 1-year price target of $66.0, suggesting a potential 11.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for NiSource, with an average 1-year price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential 26.58% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NorthWestern Energy Group, Black Hills and NiSource, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Unitil Neutral -1.62% $56.40M 3.08% NorthWestern Energy Group Outperform -1.83% $271.72M 2.67% Black Hills Neutral 0.91% $248.80M 2.82% NiSource Outperform 11.66% $789.50M 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

Unitil ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top among its peers.

Get to Know Unitil Better

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. The Company has two operating and reportable segments: Utility Electric Operations and Utility Gas Operations. Majority of revenue is gained from Electric Segment.

Unitil's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Unitil's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Unitil's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Unitil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Unitil's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Unitil's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.48.

