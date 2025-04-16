What To Expect From UnitedHealth Stock Amid Its Upcoming Earnings?

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Analysts anticipate earnings per share (EPS) of $7.29 on sales of $111.6 billion. This represents an increase from the prior-year quarter, which saw an EPS of $6.91 on sales of $99.8 billion. While the company’s revenue growth is expected to continue, driven by its Optum and UnitedHealthCare businesses, elevated medical costs are likely to exert pressure on its profitability.

For event-driven traders, understanding historical patterns around UNH’s earnings releases can be valuable. One approach involves analyzing historical odds and establishing a position before the earnings announcement. Another strategy focuses on the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released, allowing for positioning based on the initial market reaction. Over the last five years, UNH’s stock has shown a nearly even split in post-earnings day-one returns, with 10 out of 19 instances resulting in positive returns. The median positive one-day return has been 4%, with a maximum gain of 7%. Therefore, while the outcome of the upcoming earnings and its impact on the stock price remains uncertain, historical data suggests a roughly 50/50 chance of a positive short-term reaction. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks



UnitedHealth’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 19 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 9 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 53% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 53% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 55% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 4.0%, and median of the 9 negative returns = -2.7%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like UnitedHealth, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.