Stocks

What to Expect From Union Pacific's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 10, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

With a market cap of $124.8 billion, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) operates in the railroad business in the United States. Founded in 1862, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company offers transportation services for materials including grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal.

The railroad giant is set to announce its Q1 results before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24. Ahead of the event, analysts expect UNP to report a profit of $2.78 per share, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter's profit of $2.69 per share. Furthermore, the company surpassed analysts' consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while failing to surpass in only one quarter. In the previous quarter, it reported EPS of $2.91, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.7%.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts expect UNP to report EPS of $12.01, up a notable 8.3% from $11.09 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, analysts expect its earnings to further surge 9.5% year-over-year to $13.15 per share in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Over the past year, UNP shares have declined 7.2%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.7% gains and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI1.3% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

UNP stock price surged 5.2% on Jan. 23 following the release of its mixed Q4 earnings. Due to a lower fuel surcharge and unfavorable business mix which was partially offset by increased volume and core pricing gains, the company's overall operating revenues experienced a marginal dip to $6.1 billion. However, Union Pacific delivered an impressive 220 basis points expansion in its operating ratio to 58.7%, and a 5% growth in operating income to $2.5 billion. This helped the company to surpass Street's earnings estimates. Following the initial uptick, UNP stock maintained a positive momentum for the next two trading sessions.

Furthermore, analysts remain optimistic about the stock's prospects. The consensus opinion on UNP stock is moderately bullish, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 16 "Strong Buys," one "Moderate Buy,” eight "Holds," and one “Strong Sell.” UNP's mean price of $262.50 implies a premium of 17.4% from its prevailing price level.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
UNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.