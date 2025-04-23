What to Expect From Tyson Foods' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $21.9 billion , Tyson Foods, Inc. ( TSN ) is a global food company that manufactures, distributes, and markets a wide variety of frozen and refrigerated prepared foods. With leading brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park, it serves customers ranging from grocery retailers and foodservice operations to international markets through an extensive sales network.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Tyson Foods to report an adjusted profit of $0.85 per share , up 37.1% from $0.62 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters. In Q1 2025, TSN beat the consensus adjusted EPS estimate by 44.3%.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the meat producer to report an adjusted EPS of $3.82, up 23.2% from $3.10 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of TSN have risen 1.3% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 5.5% gain and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 9.4% return over the same period.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose 2.2% on Feb. 3 after the company reported strong Q1 2025 results , with adjusted EPS of $1.14 beating the analyst estimate and surging 65.2% year-over-year. Revenue came in at $13.6 billion, exceeding the forecast and rising 2.3%. Investors were particularly encouraged by the 60.3% jump in adjusted operating income to $659 million and the chicken segment’s standout 92% year-over-year increase to $368 million. The company's raised full-year guidance, targeting $1.9 billion - $2.3 billion in adjusted operating income, further fueled optimism.

Analysts' consensus view on Tyson Foods’ stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among nine analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy" and seven suggest "Hold." As of writing, TSN is trading below the average analyst price target of $65.10.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.