What to Expect From Trump’s AI Speech Tomorrow – And Why It Matters for Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s something big happening in Washington, D.C. tomorrow.

It’s not a rally. It’s not a campaign stop. And it’s not just another political spectacle.

It’s something far more important – and something I’ve been talking about for weeks.

A couple weeks ago, I held a special event called Trump’s AI Day.

In it, I told attendees about a little-known Executive Order (EO) President Trump signed just days after taking office.

Based on my research, I said this was laying the groundwork for something big and market moving. I went as far as predicting that announcement could come as soon as July 22.

Turns out, I was just one day off.

Because tomorrow, July 23, Trump is expected to unveil what I believe is the most aggressive federal push yet to fast-track America’s AI dominance.

And in today’s Market 360, I’m going to dive into the details of what we know about the event and what I expect President Trump to say tomorrow.

If you’ve followed along with my research, or attended my Trump’s AI Day event, you’ve already had the chance to double your money. But I’ll wrap today by explaining how there’s still time to position yourself for profits.

Let’s dive in.

How I Made My Prediction

At the “Winning the AI Race” summit tomorrow, President Trump will deliver his first major address on artificial intelligence since returning to the White House.

The event is being put on by the “All-In Podcast” – whose hosts are some of the most influential voices in Silicon Valley – and the Hill & Valley Forum, a gathering of top tech and policy leaders.

This is important because David Sacks, one of the “All-In” co-hosts, is now serving as Trump’s AI and crypto czar. And in that role, he is helping to shape the administration’s entire strategy.

He’s made it clear the AI race isn’t just about software or semiconductors. It’s about building the full tech stack here in America – energy, infrastructure and supply chains included.

And that’s why I believe tomorrow’s speech is about a lot more than AI.

I’ll explain more about that in a second. But first, you may be wondering how I set my eyes on July 22. It’s simple…

Today is the official deadline to EO #14179 – the directive signed by President Trump just three days after returning to office. This set off a 180-day countdown to a federal mandate for key agencies to craft a comprehensive plan to secure America’s leadership in artificial intelligence.

Why? As I explained in this Market 360 article, the U.S. is in the middle of a struggle against China to control the fate of AI.

The stakes couldn’t be higher – which is why I called it a “Cold War 2.0.”

In that piece, I made the case that this executive order was far more than symbolic. It was a national call to action. After years of incompetence and lack of strategic foresight, it was far past time for American leadership to marshal the power of the federal government along with private enterprise to lead the charge.

What to Expect from President Trump’s Speech

So, what exactly is President Trump expected to announce?

While the full details of his keynote are still under wraps, all signs point to one thing: A strategic shift in how the U.S. government is backing artificial intelligence not just in name, but in action.

According to Time magazine, the upcoming 20-page federal action plan will focus on three major pillars:

Pillar 1: Infrastructure – The plan will aim to modernize the power grid and overhaul permitting for AI-focused data centers. It’s also expected to prioritize nuclear energy and other dense, reliable power sources.

Pillar 2: Innovation – Expect a big push to cut red tape, encourage “open-weight” AI models, and prevent states and foreign powers from blocking U.S. AI development.

Pillar 3: Global Influence – The plan will call for spreading U.S.-developed AI models globally to prevent allies and partners from falling under China’s technological influence.

Now, it will be very interesting to see what President Trump actually says tomorrow.

It will likely mark the rollout of new federal initiatives. We could see anything from fast-tracked mineral projects to expanded energy infrastructure, to potential subsidies for data centers and AI supply chains.

It’s all part of a broader push to secure America’s position in the global AI race… and to break our dependency on foreign adversaries for the raw materials and technology that make AI possible.

And if you’ve been reading my research, none of this should surprise you.

As I said above, I’ve been calling for this kind of action for weeks. I told you July 22 would be a turning point. And now it’s happening.

The Real Shift Starts Now

The reality is my research so far has practically given my followers the entire playbook so far.

Those who joined me for my Trump’s AI Day event had an early heads-up on one of the companies I believe stands to benefit most: MP Materials Corp. (MP).

I flagged this company before it became a big name in the news (you can read more here and here). And since my briefing went live two weeks ago, MP has roughly doubled.

Now MP’s CEO is taking the stage alongside the President to discuss the future of AI in America at tomorrow’s summit.

That’s not a coincidence, folks. That’s confirmation. And I believe we’re about to see more companies follow this same path – especially those with exposure to rare-earths, copper and other critical materials essential to AI infrastructure.

That’s the part of the AI story that most investors are still missing.

Wall Street remains fixated on flashy software or semiconductor stocks. But the real gains, in my view, will come from companies building the infrastructure behind AI – the raw materials, energy and hardware that power the entire ecosystem.

Now, thanks to the Trump administration’s push to grant “priority status” to the firms driving this transition, I believe these companies are on the verge of a breakout moment.

And the good news is, there’s still time to profit.

In fact, you can still access my special briefing to get all the details, including the five stocks I believe are most likely to benefit from what’s announced at tomorrow’s summit.

Now, I plan to be back in your inbox on Thursday with a full breakdown of President Trump’s remarks and what they signal for the market’s next move. But until then, I strongly encourage you to watch my presentation before President Trump gives his speech tomorrow.

You never know, we could see history repeat like it did with MP Materials – where an announcement is made, and an under-the-radar company that’s critical to the White House’s AI plan doubles in a matter of days.

Like I said earlier, my playbook has been right so far. So, if this plays out the way I expect, you’ll want to be positioned before the rest of the market catches on.

Here’s that link again for my Trump’s AI Day event.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The post What to Expect From Trump’s AI Speech Tomorrow – And Why It Matters for Investors appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.