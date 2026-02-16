What to Expect From These Drug/Biotech Players This Earnings Season?

The fourth-quarter 2025 reporting season for the Medical sector is nearing its final stretch, with only a handful of pharma and biotech companies scheduled to report over the next two weeks. The going has been pretty decent so far for the sector.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of Feb. 11, 73.3% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 91% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. Of these, 86.4% exceeded both earnings and sales estimates. Earnings decreased 1% year over year, while revenues increased 10.7%.

Among the pharma bigwigs that have reported results, Johnson & Johnson reported strong fourth-quarter results, beating estimates for both earnings and sales. Swiss pharma giant Novartis beat on earnings but revenues were under pressure due to generic competition for key drugs like Entresto and Promacta.

Biotech giant Bristol Myers Squibb beat on both earnings and sales and issued an encouraging guidance. Gilead Sciences’ earnings beat the top and bottom lines, aided by higher HIV and Liver Diseases drugs.

Fourth-quarter earnings in the medical sector are expected to decrease 0.6%, while sales are projected to rise 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Bausch Health BHC, Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN, Insmed INSM and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL are all slated to release their quarterly results this week. Let us examine how these drug/biotech companies are likely to have performed in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Bausch Health

Bausch’s performance has been mixed, with the company beating earnings expectations in two of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining two. The company has delivered a four-quarter average negative surprise of 6.26%. Bausch posted an earnings surprise of 8.41% in the last reported quarter.

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

BHC has an Earnings ESP of -8.84% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $2.70 billion and $1.21 per share, respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus

Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote

Bausch’s fourth-quarter results will likely be driven by Salix and Solta businesses. The Salix business continues to maintain momentum on the back of strong Xifaxan growth. The company is scheduled to report on Feb. 18.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus has a dismal earnings track record. The company missed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarter and beat in the remaining one, delivering an average negative surprise of 20.21%. In the last reported quarter, FOLD beat on earnings by 41.67%.

FOLD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $179.9 million and 13 cents per share, respectively.

Amicus is set to be acquired by BioMarin. The company's lead marketed drug, Galafold, has shown solid uptake since its launch and is witnessing continued demand, with the trend expected to continue in the upcoming quarters.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an impressive track record, having beaten earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 66.51%. In the last reported quarter, BMRN beat earnings estimates by 180%.

BMRN has an Earnings ESP of -3.23% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $829.7 million and 25 cents per share, respectively.

Sales of BioMarin’s key drugs, especially dwarfism drug Voxzogo, are being driven by strong demand. The recent label expansion of Voxzogo in the United States and Europe for use in infants has likely boosted sales further.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Price and Consensus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Quote

Insmed

Insmed has a dismal earnings track record. The company missed on earnings in each of the last four quarter, delivering an average negative surprise of 20.64%. In the last reported quarter, INSM missed earnings estimates by 32.58%.

Insmed has an Earnings ESP of +7.01% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales and loss is pegged at $263.9 million and $1.07 per share, respectively. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb.19.

Insmed’s lead drug Arikayce continues to gain traction. The approval of its second marketed drug Brinsupri in the United States and the EU marks a significant milestone for Insmed, as it is the first and only approved treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis patients. The commercial rollout is currently underway, providing a meaningful growth driver.

Insmed, Inc. Price and Consensus

Insmed, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insmed, Inc. Quote

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal’s earnings missed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, delivering an average negative surprise of 17.17%. In the last reported quarter, MDGL missed earnings by 156.57%.

MDGL has an Earnings ESP of -852.37% and a Zacks Rank #4 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $313 million and 4 cents per share, respectively.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Madrigal company generates revenues exclusively from Rezdiffra, its lone marketed therapy for MASH. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 19.







Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insmed, Inc. (INSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.