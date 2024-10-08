What to Expect From T-Mobile's Q3 2024 Earnings Report

Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) provides mobile communications services. Valued at $244.1 billion by market cap, the company offers wireless voice, messaging, and data services. The leading telco operator is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2024 after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TMUS to report a profit of $2.34 per share on a diluted basis, up 28.6% from $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect TMUS to report EPS of $9.14, up 31.9% from $6.93 in fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year to $10.44 in fiscal 2025.

TMUS stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 32.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 49.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC) 34% gains over the same time frame.

T-Mobile's recent collaboration with Rice Rivers Center to utilize its 5G technology for conservation efforts of endangered Atlantic sturgeon has led to the company's overall outperformance. The partnership will aid in developing a conservation model and online platform for accurate information sharing. The company's focus on developing advanced 5G use cases for various industries signals long-term growth potential. T-Mobile's investment in fixed wireless and fiber further strengthens its network capabilities.

On Jul. 31, TMUS shares closed up more than 3% after reporting its Q2 results. Its EPS of $2.49 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.27. The company’s revenue was $19.8 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $19.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TMUS stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, four suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, one gives a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” TMUS’ average analyst price target is $220.15, indicating a potential upside of 5.7% from the current levels.

