What to Expect From Steel Dynamics' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $16.4 billion , Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD ) is a leading U.S. steel producer and metal recycler operating through Steel, Metals Recycling, Steel Fabrication, and Aluminum segments. It offers a wide range of steel and recycled metal products for construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, energy, and other industries worldwide. The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts project STLD to report a profit of $1.38 per share , reflecting a decrease of 62.4% from $3.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. In Q4 2025, Steel Dynamics beat the consensus EPS estimate by a margin of 5.4%.

Active Investor:

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast STLD to report EPS of $9.50, down 3.5% from $9.84 in fiscal 2024 . Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to grow 32.1% year-over-year to $12.55 in fiscal 2026.

Steel Dynamics has dipped 24.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 3.1% decline and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLB ) 17.3% drop over the same time frame.

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2024 EPS of $1.36 on Jan. 22, STLD shares fell marginally the next day as revenue of $3.9 billion missed the estimate and declined around 8.5% year-over-year. Steel shipments were 3.02 million tons and steel fabrication shipments were 145,901 tons, both missing the estimates. Full-year 2024 earnings dropped to $9.84 per share and sales fell to $17.5 billion, weighing on investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on Steel Dynamics stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 12 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and three recommend a "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with a four "Strong Buy" rating. As of writing, STLD is trading below the average analyst price target of $148.27.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.