What to Expect From Steel Dynamics' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 07, 2025 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $16.4 billion, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) is a leading U.S. steel producer and metal recycler operating through Steel, Metals Recycling, Steel Fabrication, and Aluminum segments. It offers a wide range of steel and recycled metal products for construction, automotive, manufacturing, transportation, energy, and other industries worldwide. The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 22. 

Ahead of this event, analysts project STLD to report a profit of $1.38 per share, reflecting a decrease of 62.4% from $3.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarterly reports. In Q4 2025, Steel Dynamics beat the consensus EPS estimate by a margin of 5.4%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast STLD to report EPS of $9.50, down 3.5% from $9.84 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, EPS is anticipated to grow 32.1% year-over-year to $12.55 in fiscal 2026.

Steel Dynamics has dipped 24.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX3.1% decline and the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLB17.3% drop over the same time frame. 

Despite posting better-than-expected Q4 2024 EPS of $1.36 on Jan. 22, STLD shares fell marginally the next day as revenue of $3.9 billion missed the estimate and declined around 8.5% year-over-year. Steel shipments were 3.02 million tons and steel fabrication shipments were 145,901 tons, both missing the estimates. Full-year 2024 earnings dropped to $9.84 per share and sales fell to $17.5 billion, weighing on investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on Steel Dynamics stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 12 analysts covering the stock, eight suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," and three recommend a "Hold." This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with a four "Strong Buy" rating. As of writing, STLD is trading below the average analyst price target of $148.27.  

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

