What to Expect From Salesforce’s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

With a market cap of $255.4 billion, Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) technology that connects companies and customers. The San Francisco, California-based company supports third-party development and offers global sales, service, and subscription services.

The cloud-based software giant is expected to release its Q1 2026 earnings on Wednesday, Jun. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts expect CRM to post adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, a decline of 1.6% from $1.90 per share reported in the same quarter last year. On a positive note, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast Salesforce to report an adjusted EPS of $8.41, marking an increase of 6.6% from $7.89 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further grow 12.7% year-over-year to $9.48 per share.

CRM stock has dropped 2.9% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.7% gain and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 4.2% returns during the same period.

Salesforce’s stock prices fell 4% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 results on Feb. 26. Revenue rose 7.6% year-over-year to $10 billion, including $9.5 billion in subscription and support revenue, which grew 8% year-over-year, but still missed analyst expectations. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings increased 21.4% from the prior-year quarter to $2.78 per share.

But, Investor sentiment was primarily weakened after the company’s fiscal 2026 guidance fell short of expectations, with projected Q1 revenue of $9.71 billion to $9.76 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.53 to $2.55.

Nonetheless, analysts' consensus view on CRM stock remains optimistic, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Out of 46 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 34 "Strong Buys," three "Moderate Buys," seven "Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.” Its mean price target of $361.86 suggests a 35.1% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

