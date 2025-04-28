What to Expect from Sage Therapeutics's Earnings

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sage Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.99.

The market awaits Sage Therapeutics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.42% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sage Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.36 -1.53 -1.66 -1.65 EPS Actual -1.56 -1.53 -1.70 -1.80 Price Change % -0.0% -24.0% -11.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics were trading at $7.79 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sage Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sage Therapeutics.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Sage Therapeutics, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.5, suggesting a potential 21.95% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Regenxbio, Precigen and MeiraGTx Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Regenxbio, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 310.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Precigen, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 22.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MeiraGTx Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 214.51% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Regenxbio, Precigen and MeiraGTx Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sage Therapeutics Neutral -83.56% $11.33M -18.84% Regenxbio Buy -4.50% $14.90M -18.25% Precigen Buy -3.09% $21K -42.02% MeiraGTx Hldgs Buy 948.53% $9.58M -48.18%

Key Takeaway:

Sage Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity, showing a positive trend. Overall, Sage Therapeutics is positioned in the middle compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Sage Therapeutics's Background

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Sage Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sage Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -83.56% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -747.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Sage Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Sage Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

