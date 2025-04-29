What to Expect From Ross Stores' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $42.8 billion, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. Headquartered in Dublin, California, the company offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions products. ROST is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Thursday, May 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ROST to report a profit of $1.42 per share, down 2.7% from a profit of $1.46 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, which is notable.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the current year, analysts expect ROST to report EPS of $6.41, up 1.4% from $6.32 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, analysts expect its earnings to surge 7.8% year-over-year to $6.91 per share in fiscal 2026.

Over the past year, ROST shares surged 4.3%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.4% gains and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 12.4% returns over the same time frame.

ROST stock declined marginally following its Q4 earnings release on Mar. 4. The company reported sales of $5.9 billion, which fell short of the Street’s estimates. However, the company’s comparable store sales were up 3% on top of a robust 7% gain in the same period last year. It reported an EPS of $1.79, which surpassed the consensus estimates by 8.5%, thanks to robust demand for its products.

The consensus opinion on ROST stock is strongly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 16 recommend a “Strong Buy” and five recommend a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $160.16 indicates a robust 14.9% upside potential from current price levels.

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.