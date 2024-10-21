What to Expect from Robert Half's Earnings

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Robert Half to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62.

Investors in Robert Half are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.56% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Robert Half's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.61 0.82 0.81 EPS Actual 0.66 0.61 0.83 0.90 Price Change % -8.0% -2.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Robert Half's Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half were trading at $66.31 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Robert Half

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Robert Half.

The consensus rating for Robert Half is Neutral, based on 4 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, there's a potential 3.48% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinet Group, Paycom Software and Paylocity Holding, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Trinet Group received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $127.67, implying a potential 92.54% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Paycom Software, with an average 1-year price target of $176.2, indicating a potential 165.72% upside. For Paylocity Holding, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $189.91, indicating a potential 186.4% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Trinet Group, Paycom Software and Paylocity Holding, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Robert Half Neutral -10.18% $576.68M 4.54% Trinet Group Buy 1.41% $235M 49.38% Paycom Software Neutral 9.07% $353.63M 4.75% Paylocity Holding Buy 15.83% $240.41M 4.58%

Key Takeaway:

Robert Half ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Robert Half Better

Robert Half Inc was founded in 1948, Robert Half provides temporary, permanent, and outcome-based staffing for both in-person and remote positions in the finance and accounting, technology, legal, marketing, and administrative fields. Its subsidiary consulting arm, Protiviti, specializes in technology, risk, auditing, and compliance matters. The firm generates of its sales inside the U.S. and is one of the specialized firms in the fragmented U.S. staffing industry. The firm generates annual revenue of around $7 billion.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Robert Half

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Robert Half's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Robert Half's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.63%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robert Half's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Robert Half's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

To track all earnings releases for Robert Half visit their earnings calendar on our site.

