What to Expect From Republic Services’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 15, 2025 — 09:19 am EDT

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) is a prominent American waste management company valued at a market cap of $76.2 billion. It offers a wide range of environmental services, including the collection, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, it operates across the U.S., serving residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. RSG is expected to announce its fiscal 2025 Q1 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, Apr. 24. 

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the company to report a profit of $1.52 per share, up 4.8% from $1.45 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in all of the past four quarters. RSG exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by a 15.3% margin in the most recent quarter, thanks to higher contributions across both its core waste collection business and recycling operations.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect RSG to report EPS of $6.87, up 6.4% from $6.46 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is likely to improve by 9.8% annually to $7.54 in FY2026. 

www.barchart.com

RSG has slightly outperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 30.7 %, compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX5.5% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI3.3% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Republic Services shares climbed 3.1% following the release of its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13. The company demonstrated solid execution, delivering both revenue growth and margin expansion. Total revenue rose 5.6% year-over-year to over $4 billion, driven by gains from both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. 

Analysts' consensus rating on RSG stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 "Strong Buys,” two "Moderate Buys," and seven "Holds.” 

RSG’s average price target of $250.83 suggests an upswing potential of 2.1% from the prevailing price levels.  

