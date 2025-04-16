Stocks

What to Expect From Regeneron's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 16, 2025 — 01:41 pm EDT

With a market cap of $62.4 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. Based in Tarrytown, New York, the company’s products include EYLEA, Dupixent, Libtayo, Praluent, REGEN-COV, and Kevzara.

The company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 29, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect REGN to report an EPS of $7 per share, down 12.2% from $7.97 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, while only missing in one occassion. Its EPS of $9.90 in the recent quarter surpassed analysts’ expectations by 2.9%, driven by higher sales of its Dupixent, EYLEA HD and EYLEAand Libtayo. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect REGN to report an adjusted EPS of $32.72, down 15.3% from $38.62 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 9.2% year-over-year to $35.72.

Over the past year, REGN shares have declined 37.9%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX6.6% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLVmarginal fall over the same time frame.

REGN stock was down more than 2% on Apr. 8, along with other pharmaceutical stocks and drug makers, after President Trump said the US plans to announce “a major tariff” on the sector soon. Despite stock indexes erasing early losses due to Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on most other reciprocal tariffs, pharma and healthcare stocks have been in deep waters recently.

The consensus opinion on REGN stock is highly optimistic, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of the 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” five suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $927.08 indicates a robust 67.2% upside potential from current price levels.

