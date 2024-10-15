What to Expect from Prologis's Earnings

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prologis to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38.

The market awaits Prologis's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.48% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Prologis's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.28 EPS Actual 1.34 1.28 1.26 1.3 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -0.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis were trading at $120.46 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.07%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Prologis

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Prologis.

Analysts have given Prologis a total of 15 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $133.93, indicating a potential 11.18% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lineage, Rexford Industrial Realty and EastGroup Props, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Lineage, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $93.36, indicating a potential 22.5% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rexford Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $55.14, suggesting a potential 54.23% downside. EastGroup Props is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $198.69, indicating a potential 64.94% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Lineage, Rexford Industrial Realty and EastGroup Props are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Prologis Neutral -18.08% $1.49B 1.62% Lineage Outperform -0.59% $447M -1.01% Rexford Industrial Realty Outperform 21.36% $185.67M 1.01% EastGroup Props Outperform 13.73% $115.24M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Prologis ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Prologis: A Closer Look

Prologis was formed by the June 2011 merger of AMB Property and Prologis Trust. The company develops, acquires, and operates around 1.2 billion square feet of high-quality industrial and logistics facilities across the globe. The company also has a strategic capital business segment that has around $60 billion of third-party AUM. The company is organized into four global divisions (Americas, Europe, Asia, and other Americas) and operates as a real estate investment trust.

Prologis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Prologis's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Prologis's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 42.82%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prologis's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Prologis's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

To track all earnings releases for Prologis visit their earnings calendar on our site.

