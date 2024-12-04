What to Expect from Patterson Cos's Earnings

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Patterson Cos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49.

The announcement from Patterson Cos is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Patterson Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.82 0.60 0.58 EPS Actual 0.24 0.82 0.59 0.50 Price Change % -0.0% 11.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Patterson Cos's Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Cos were trading at $21.61 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Patterson Cos

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Patterson Cos.

Analysts have given Patterson Cos a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $23.0, indicating a potential 6.43% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AdaptHealth and Owens & Minor, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for AdaptHealth, with an average 1-year price target of $12.4, indicating a potential 42.62% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Owens & Minor, with an average 1-year price target of $17.88, indicating a potential 17.26% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for AdaptHealth and Owens & Minor, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Patterson Cos Neutral -2.22% $312.61M 1.40% AdaptHealth Buy 2.38% $-84.32M 1.39% Owens & Minor Buy 4.99% $559.71M -1.47%

Key Takeaway:

Patterson Cos ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into Patterson Cos's Background

Patterson Companies Inc is a dental distributor and wholesaler of consumable products and equipment operating through two business segments, Patterson Dental, and Patterson Animal Health. The company's segment includes Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Animal Health segment. Geographically, it derives its revenue from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The firm derives almost all of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Patterson Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Patterson Cos faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.22% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patterson Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.4%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Patterson Cos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

