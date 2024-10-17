What to Expect From NXP Semiconductors' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $59.5 billion , NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI ) offers various semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, application processors, wireless connectivity solutions, radio frequency power amplifiers, and security controllers. These products are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, and computing. The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Monday, Nov. 4.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the tech company to report a profit of $3.03 per share , down 8.5% from $3.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Its adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share for the last quarter slightly missed the consensus estimate. The results were impacted by a decline in revenue from its automotive and communications infrastructure market.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect NXPI to report an EPS of $11.97, down 5.8% from $12.70 in fiscal 2023 . Nevertheless, EPS is expected to grow 12.2% year-over-year to $13.43 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of NXPI have gained 1.3% on a YTD basis, significantly underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.5% rise and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 19.2% return over the same period.

NXPI’s slower-than-expected recovery from bloated inventory levels, stagnant automotive demand, and escalating tensions between the U.S. and China have contributed to its underperformance.

Moreover, shares of NXPI fell 7.6% after its Q2 earnings release on Jul. 22. The company reported revenues of $3.1 billion which met the consensus estimates but dropped 5% from a year ago. Its 7.5% annual decline in net income to $896 million, with a 7% year-over-year fall in non-GAAP operating income to $1.1 billion, might have dampened investor confidence.

On Oct. 15, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is discussing capping sales of advanced AI chips on a country-specific basis. The news negatively impacted investor sentiments, leading to a significant decline in chip stocks, including a 4.4% drop in NXPI’s stock.

Analysts' consensus view on NXP Semiconductors’ stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a "Strong Buy," two suggest a "Moderate Buy," seven indicate a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

The average analyst price target for NXPI is $289.52, indicating a 24.4% potential upside from the current levels.

