What to Expect from NextEra Energy's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers across North America. Valued at $137.7 billion by market cap, NextEra generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and other clean sources.

The utility giant is expected to announce its first-quarter results on Tuesday, Apr. 22. Ahead of the event, analysts expect NextEra to announce a non-GAAP profit of $0.99 per share, up a notable 8.8% from $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. NextEra has surpassed the Street’s earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, NextEra is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $3.67, representing a 7% increase from $3.43 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, this figure is expected to surge 8.2% year-over-year to $3.97 in fiscal 2026.

NEE stock has inched up 1.4% over the past 52-week period, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 2.7% decline during the same time frame. However, the stock has significantly underperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 12.6% surge over the past year.

Shares of NextEra Energy shot up 5.2% after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 24. The company has continued to deliver solid growth in earnings, NextEra’s non-GAAP EPS has observed a CAGR of approximately 10% over the past 10 years, notably outpacing its peers. In Q4, while the company’s topline observed a decline to $5.4 billion and missed the Street expectations, its non-GAAP EPS increased 1.9% year-over-year to $0.53 and surpassed the analysts’ projections by 3.9%, which boosted investor confidence.

The consensus opinion on NEE is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 19 analysts covering the NEE stock, 11 recommend “Strong Buy,” seven suggest “Hold,” and one advises a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $84.67 represents a 30.1% premium to current price levels.

