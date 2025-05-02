What to Expect from Neurocrine Biosciences's Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Neurocrine Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Investors in Neurocrine Biosciences are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 18.53% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.71 1.51 1.03 1.01 EPS Actual 1.69 1.81 1.63 1.20 Price Change % -19.0% -3.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Neurocrine Biosciences Share Price Analysis

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences were trading at $106.59 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Neurocrine Biosciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Neurocrine Biosciences.

The consensus rating for Neurocrine Biosciences is Buy, based on 18 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $165.67, there's a potential 55.43% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exelixis and Moderna, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exelixis, with an average 1-year price target of $37.82, suggesting a potential 64.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moderna, with an average 1-year price target of $40.22, suggesting a potential 62.27% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Exelixis and Moderna, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Neurocrine Biosciences Buy 21.84% $618.40M 3.88% Exelixis Buy 18.16% $546.79M 6.19% Moderna Neutral -66.01% $217M -9.81%

Key Takeaway:

Neurocrine Biosciences ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, it is positioned in the top tier compared to its peers based on the provided metrics.

Discovering Neurocrine Biosciences: A Closer Look

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Understanding the Numbers: Neurocrine Biosciences's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Neurocrine Biosciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NBIX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.