Stocks

What to Expect From Mohawk Industries' Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 10, 2025 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK), headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial applications and new construction markets. Valued at $6.2 billion by market cap, the company offers a broad range of products, including ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, carpets, rugs, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, wood flooring, and countertops. The flooring giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MHK to report a profit of $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, down 24.2% from $1.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect MHK to report EPS of $9.54, down 1.7% from $9.70 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 17% year over year to $11.16 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

MHK stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX4.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 12.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 7.8% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MHK’s underperformance can be linked to the negative sales impact from U.S. hurricanes and soft residential demand. Additionally, stifled housing market, elevated interest rates, and a decline in renovation projects have added to the challenges.

On Feb. 6, MHK shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.95 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.88. The company’s revenue was $2.64 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.57 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MHK stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven give a “Hold.” MHK’s average analyst price target is $142.27, indicating a potential upside of 30.6% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MHK
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.