What to Expect From Moderna's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $9.6 billion , Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna, Inc. ( MRNA ) is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines and vaccines. Best known for its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, Moderna also has a broad pipeline targeting respiratory, latent, and enteric viruses, as well as cancer and rare diseases. MRNA is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the biotechnology company to report a loss of $2.91 per share , up 5.2% from a loss of $3.07 per share in the prior year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, Moderna exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 7.1%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast MRNA to post a loss of $10.15 per share, reflecting a 14.4% decrease from a loss of $8.87 per share in fiscal 2024 .

MRNA has significantly underperformed the broader markets over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 75.9% , compared to the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 4.1% gain and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLV ) 3.8% dip over the same period.

Shares of Moderna rose 3.4% on Feb. 14 despite a steep year-over-year revenue decline, largely because its Q4 2024 revenue of $966 million surpassed analysts' expectations . Investors were also encouraged by the $15 million in initial sales from its newly approved RSV vaccine, mRESVIA. Additionally, the company implemented cost-cutting measures, reducing operating expenses by 27%, which suggested improved financial discipline.

Analysts' consensus rating on Moderna stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three "Strong Buys,” 19 "Holds," one "Moderate Sell,” and three "Strong Sells.” As of writing, MRNA is trading below the average analyst price target of $59.26.

