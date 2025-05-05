What to Expect from Mercury General's Earnings

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mercury General to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.00.

Investors in Mercury General are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.66, leading to a 9.28% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mercury General's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.70 0.80 0.12 EPS Actual 2.78 2.54 1.09 0.78 Price Change % 9.0% 5.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Tracking Mercury General's Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General were trading at $57.33 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Mercury General

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mercury General.

With 1 analyst ratings, Mercury General has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $80.0, indicating a potential 39.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Trupanion, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Buy 14.01% $52.92M 0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Mercury General ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mercury General

Mercury General Corp is an insurance holding company. It is engaged in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products. The Company offers the following types of automobile coverage: collision, property damage, bodily injury ("BI"), comprehensive, personal injury protection ("PIP"), underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards. The Company offers the following types of homeowners coverage: dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Understanding the Numbers: Mercury General's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mercury General's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.61% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mercury General's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.4%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mercury General's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Mercury General faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Mercury General visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for MCY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy Jul 2023 Raymond James Downgrades Strong Buy Outperform May 2023 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

