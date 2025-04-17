What to Expect From Live Nation Entertainment’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $32.7 billion, Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) is a global powerhouse in live entertainment, seamlessly blending concert promotion, ticketing, and artist management into one dynamic enterprise. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Live Nation operates through key segments, Concerts, Ticketmaster, and Sponsorship & Advertising, positioning itself as the go-to platform for live experiences worldwide. It is all geared up to release its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the ticket seller to report a loss of $0.25 per share, down 52.8% from the loss of $0.53 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. LYV exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by a whopping 147.1% in the most recent quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect LYV to report EPS of $2.70, down 1.5% from $2.74 in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is expected to rebound in fiscal 2026, with an anticipated growth of 18.5%, reaching $3.20.

Live Nation Entertainment has surged 36.1% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.4% gain and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's (XLC) 12% increase over the same period.

Live Nation’s strong performance over the past year has been driven by sustained growth in Ticketmaster’s transacted ticket volume, which has risen 3% year over year to 106 million for 2025 events. Concerts, particularly large-scale stadium and international shows, remain the primary growth driver. The company has already sold 65 million concert tickets for 2025 and is actively expanding its global footprint, aiming to add 20 new venues by 2026.

Additionally, Live Nation continues to capitalize on strategic sponsorships and presale partnerships with major brands to enhance ticket access and boost revenue. Impressively, the company has already secured 75% of its 2025 sponsorship commitments, underscoring strong advertiser confidence.

However, Live Nation’s stock dipped 1.9% after reporting Q4 results on Feb. 20. Revenue fell 2.4% to $5.7 billion, but total adjusted operating income rose to $157.3 million. Full-year 2024 revenue grew just 1.9% to $23.2 billion, signaling a slowdown after strong post-pandemic gains, which likely disappointed investors.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on Live Nation Entertainment stock is very bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 17 recommend a "Strong Buy," one suggests a "Moderate Buy," and one gives a "Hold" rating.

LYV’s mean analyst price target of $168.94 indicates an upswing potential of 34.7% from the prevailing price levels.

