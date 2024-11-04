What to Expect from Limbach Holdings's Earnings

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Limbach Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Anticipation surrounds Limbach Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 6.29% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Limbach Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.34 0.40 0.32 EPS Actual 0.50 0.64 0.44 0.61 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% -16.0% 18.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Limbach Holdings were trading at $76.34 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 142.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Limbach Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Limbach Holdings.

Limbach Holdings has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $80.0, the consensus suggests a potential 4.79% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Northwest Pipe and Tutor Perini, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, indicating a potential 81.66% downside. Northwest Pipe is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, indicating a potential 34.5% downside. Tutor Perini received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, implying a potential 48.91% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Northwest Pipe and Tutor Perini are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Limbach Holdings Buy -2.12% $33.51M 4.61% Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Outperform 28.21% $29.84M 1.86% Northwest Pipe Neutral 11.29% $25.81M 2.48% Tutor Perini Buy 10.35% $117.08M 0.06%

Key Takeaway:

Limbach Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Limbach Holdings's Background

Limbach Holdings Inc is a commercial specialty contractor in the fields of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades. It operates in two segments namely General Contractor Relationships (GCR) and Owner Direct Relationships (ODR). The company generates maximum revenue from the ODR segment.

Limbach Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Limbach Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.12%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Limbach Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Limbach Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Limbach Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, Limbach Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

