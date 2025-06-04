What to Expect from Lands' End's Earnings

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lands' End to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19.

The market awaits Lands' End's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lands' End's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.03 -0.11 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.57 0.06 -0.02 -0.20 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% -8.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lands' End were trading at $8.53 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lands' End

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Lands' End.

Lands' End has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $20.0, the consensus suggests a potential 134.47% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Citi Trends, J.Jill and Genesco, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Citi Trends, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 239.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for J.Jill, with an average 1-year price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential 219.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genesco, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 175.5% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Citi Trends, J.Jill and Genesco, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lands' End Buy -14.22% $201.34M 8.00% Citi Trends Buy -1.86% $83.85M -11.65% J.Jill Neutral -4.95% $94.75M 2.15% Genesco Neutral 0.95% $349.64M 6.47%

Key Takeaway:

Lands' End ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Asia, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Lands' End's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lands' End faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.22% in revenue growth as of 31 January, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lands' End's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

To track all earnings releases for Lands' End visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy Apr 2025 Small Cap Consumer Research Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for LE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.