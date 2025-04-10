What to Expect From L3Harris Technologies’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) is a major force in the aerospace and defense sector. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has a market valuation of $40.2 billion and develops high-tech, mission-critical solutions spanning domains from air and land to space and cyber, serving governments and allied partners around the globe. L3Harris is scheduled to announce its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, Apr. 24, before the market opens.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect L3Harris to report a profit of $2.55 per share, down 16.7% from $3.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, the company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s adjusted EPS projections in each of the past four quarters.

Its adjusted earnings of $3.47 per share for the last quarter exceeded the consensus estimate by 1.2%, thanks to strong execution across its key business segments, improved operational efficiencies, and steady demand for defense technologies.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect L3Harris to report an adjusted EPS of $11.08, down 15.4% from $13.10 in fiscal 2024. However, in fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 12.7% annually to $12.49.

Shares of L3Harris have soared 4% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.7% gains but outpacing the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 1.3% returns in the same timeframe.

Shares of L3Harris surged marginally on Jan. 30 as the company posted strong Q4 results, with revenue up 3% year over year to $5.5 billion, smashing estimates. Gains were driven by solid defense demand and cost-cutting efforts, including a 5% workforce reduction. Despite supply chain headwinds, the company raised its 2025 sales outlook to $21.8 billion to $22.2 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

The consensus opinion on LHX stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” five advise a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.”

LHX's average analyst price target is $259.45, indicating a potential upside of 21% from the current price levels.

