Stocks

What to Expect From Kraft Heinz’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 25, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Kritika Sarmah for Barchart

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), with a market cap of $35.9 billion, is a prominent manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Apr. 29. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KHC to report a profit of $0.60 per share on a diluted basis, down 13% from the year-ago quarter. On the positive side, the company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect KHC to report EPS of $2.67, down 12.8% from $3.06 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 3% year over year to $2.75 in fiscal 2026. 

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz shares have struggled to keep pace with broader benchmarks, tumbling 23.2% while the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) notched an 8.2% gain and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLPsoared 6.7% during the same 52-week stretch.

On Apr. 3, Kraft Heinz stock gained over 2%, benefiting from a flight to defensive stocks as major indexes tumbled. Despite the broader market’s sharp selloff, driven by recession fears linked to trade policy, investors sought safety in consumer staples, lifting KHC alongside other food and beverage giants.

However, analysts’ consensus opinion on KHC stock is skeptical, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 20 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, 15 give a “Hold,” one advocates “Moderate Sell,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” 

KHC’s average analyst price target is $30.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.6% from the current levels.

