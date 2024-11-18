What to Expect from Keysight Techs's Earnings

Keysight Techs (NYSE:KEYS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Keysight Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

Keysight Techs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.88% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Keysight Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.35 1.38 1.59 1.87 EPS Actual 1.57 1.41 1.63 1.99 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% -8.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0%

Performance of Keysight Techs Shares

Shares of Keysight Techs were trading at $149.37 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Keysight Techs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Keysight Techs.

With 7 analyst ratings, Keysight Techs has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $171.14, indicating a potential 14.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teledyne Technologies, Zebra Technologies and Cognex, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Teledyne Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $526.0, implying a potential 252.15% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $398.62, indicating a potential 166.87% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Cognex, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, indicating a potential 69.87% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Teledyne Technologies, Zebra Technologies and Cognex are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Keysight Techs Outperform -11.94% $755M 7.68% Teledyne Technologies Buy 2.92% $619.60M 2.77% Zebra Technologies Buy 31.28% $613M 4.08% Cognex Buy 19.01% $159.40M 1.93%

Key Takeaway:

Keysight Techs ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Revenue Growth. The company's Return on Equity is higher than two of its peers but lower than one. Overall, Keysight Techs is positioned differently across the metrics compared to its peers.

Discovering Keysight Techs: A Closer Look

Keysight Technologies is a leader in the field of testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications. Keysight specializes in the communications market, but also supplies into the government, automotive, industrial, and semiconductor manufacturing markets. Keysight's solutions include testing tools, analytical software, and services. The firm's stated objective is to reduce time to market and improve efficiency at its more than 30,000 customers.

Keysight Techs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Keysight Techs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Keysight Techs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Keysight Techs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Keysight Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

To track all earnings releases for Keysight Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

