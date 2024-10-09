What to Expect From Kenvue's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Skillman, New Jersey-based Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) operates as a consumer health company worldwide. Valued at $42.1 billion by market cap, the company offers a consumer health portfolio in self-care, skin health & beauty, and essential health products. The world’s largest pure-play consumer health company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2024 on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KVUE to report a profit of $0.28 per share on a diluted basis, down 9.7% from $0.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect KVUE to report EPS of $1.08, down 16.3% from $1.29 in fiscal 2023. However, its EPS is expected to rise 13.9% year over year to $1.23 in fiscal 2025.

KVUE stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 33.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 8.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 21.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 6, KVUE shares closed up more than 14% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.32 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.28. The company’s revenue was $4 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $3.9 billion. KVUE expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $1.10 and $1.20.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KVUE stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, six advise a “Strong Buy” rating, eight give a “Hold” rating, and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” KVUE’s average analyst price target is $23.31, indicating a potential upside of 6.7% from the current levels.

