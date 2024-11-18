What to Expect from Jacobs Solutions's Earnings

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

Investors in Jacobs Solutions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.9% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Jacobs Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.96 1.85 1.51 1.89 EPS Actual 1.96 1.91 2.02 1.90 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Performance of Jacobs Solutions Shares

Shares of Jacobs Solutions were trading at $140.01 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Jacobs Solutions

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Jacobs Solutions.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Jacobs Solutions, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $155.0, suggesting a potential 10.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TransUnion, Booz Allen Hamilton and Leidos Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

TransUnion is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $117.43, indicating a potential 16.13% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Booz Allen Hamilton, with an average 1-year price target of $182.5, indicating a potential 30.35% upside. Leidos Holdings received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $202.33, implying a potential 44.51% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for TransUnion, Booz Allen Hamilton and Leidos Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Jacobs Solutions Buy 1.07% $916.78M 2.22% TransUnion Outperform 12.01% $636.30M 1.63% Booz Allen Hamilton Neutral 18.01% $1.78B 34.15% Leidos Holdings Buy 6.86% $762M 8.03%

Key Takeaway:

Jacobs Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Jacobs Solutions is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $16.4 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2023.

Jacobs Solutions: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Jacobs Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.07% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jacobs Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Jacobs Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

