News & Insights

Stocks

What to Expect From Jacobs Solutions' Q4 2024 Earnings Report

October 28, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart ->

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $17.6 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies. The premier technology enabled solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2024 on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect J to report a profit of $2.08 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.5% from $1.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect J to report EPS of $7.95, up 10.4% from $7.20 in fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 14% year over year to $9.06 in fiscal 2025. 

www.barchart.com

J stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX38.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 27% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI38.6% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Jacobs Solutions has faced challenges recently due to delays in its division spin-offs and reliance on U.S. federal contracts in a time of budget uncertainty and rising costs. This has led to underperformance in the company's Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence divisions. 

On Aug. 6, J shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.96 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue stood at $4.2 billion, up 1.1% year over year. Jacobs Solutions expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $7.85 and $8.05.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on J stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target is $160.20, indicating a potential upside of 14% from the current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLI
J

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.