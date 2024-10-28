What to Expect From Jacobs Solutions' Q4 2024 Earnings Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technical professional services provider. With a market cap of $17.6 billion, the company offers engineering and construction services, as well as scientific and specialty consulting for a broad range of clients including companies, organizations, and government agencies. The premier technology enabled solutions provider is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2024 on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect J to report a profit of $2.08 per share on a diluted basis, up 9.5% from $1.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect J to report EPS of $7.95, up 10.4% from $7.20 in fiscal 2023. Its EPS is expected to rise 14% year over year to $9.06 in fiscal 2025.

J stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 38.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 27% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 38.6% gains over the same time frame.

Jacobs Solutions has faced challenges recently due to delays in its division spin-offs and reliance on U.S. federal contracts in a time of budget uncertainty and rising costs. This has led to underperformance in the company's Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber & Intelligence divisions.

On Aug. 6, J shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.96 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue stood at $4.2 billion, up 1.1% year over year. Jacobs Solutions expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $7.85 and $8.05.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on J stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 13 analysts covering the stock, seven advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” J’s average analyst price target is $160.20, indicating a potential upside of 14% from the current levels.

