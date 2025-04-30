What to Expect From Jabil's Q3 2025 Earnings Report

Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) is a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With a market cap of $15.7 billion , Jabil operates through Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services segments.

JBL is expected to release its Q3 results on Thursday, Jun. 19. Ahead of the event, analysts expect JBL to report an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share , marking a 15% increase from $1.87 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, the company has surpassed the Street’s earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, Jabil is expected to report an adjusted EPS of $8.19, down 3.5% from $8.49 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 14.5% year-over-year to $9.38 per share.

JBL stock has soared 22.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 8.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 4.2% uptick during the same time frame.

Jabil stock prices rose 3.1% after the release of its impressive Q2 results on Mar. 20. Driven by the continued strength of capital equipment, cloud and data center infrastructure, and digital commerce end-markets, the company has continued to outperform Street expectations. While its topline came in at $6.7 billion, slightly below the year-ago quarter’s sales figures, it outpaced the topline expectations by almost 4.7%. Meanwhile, driven by improvement in margins, Jabil’s adjusted net income inched up 94 basis points year-over-year to $215 million and surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable margin.

The consensus view on JBL remains strongly optimistic, with a “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the eight analysts covering the stock, opinions include six “Strong Buys” and two “Holds.” Its mean price target of $167.28 suggests a 14.1% upside potential from current price levels.

