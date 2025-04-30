What to Expect From J. M. Smucker Company’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion, The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. Based in Orrville, Ohio, the company operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and Sweet Baked Snacks.

The company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, Jun. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect SJM to report adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share, a decline of 15.4% from $2.66 per share reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast J. M. Smucker to report an adjusted EPS of $10.05, marking an increase of 1.1% from $9.94 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 2.7% year-over-year to $10.32 per share.

Shares of SJM have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 8.7% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 7.1% return during the same time frame.

SJM stock fell marginally after it released its mixed Q3 2025 results on Feb. 27. Revenue for the quarter declined 1.9% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, primarily due to lower sales in coffee, dog snacks, and contract manufacturing, following the divestiture of certain pet food brands. However, the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.61, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter and exceeding Street estimates by 10.1%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects a 7.3% increase in net sales and has raised its EPS guidance range to $9.85 to $10.15, up from the previously announced range of $9.70 to $10.10.

Analysts' consensus view on SJM is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," 10 recommend a "Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $121.50 represents a 5.4% premium to current price levels.

