Stocks

What to Expect From J. M. Smucker Company’s Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 30, 2025 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $12.3 billion, The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. Based in Orrville, Ohio, the company operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and Sweet Baked Snacks.

The company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, Jun. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect SJM to report adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share, a decline of 15.4% from $2.66 per share reported in the same quarter last year. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full fiscal 2025, analysts forecast J. M. Smucker to report an adjusted EPS of $10.05, marking an increase of 1.1% from $9.94 reported in fiscal 2024. Moreover, in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 2.7% year-over-year to $10.32 per share.

www.barchart.com

Shares of SJM have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX8.7% rise and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP7.1% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

SJM stock fell marginally after it released its mixed Q3 2025 results on Feb. 27. Revenue for the quarter declined 1.9% year-over-year to $2.2 billion, primarily due to lower sales in coffee, dog snacks, and contract manufacturing, following the divestiture of certain pet food brands. However, the company reported adjusted EPS of $2.61, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter and exceeding Street estimates by 10.1%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects a 7.3% increase in net sales and has raised its EPS guidance range to $9.85 to $10.15, up from the previously announced range of $9.70 to $10.10.

Analysts' consensus view on SJM is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, four suggest a "Strong Buy," one gives a "Moderate Buy," 10 recommend a "Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $121.50 represents a 5.4% premium to current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SJM
XLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.