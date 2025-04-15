What to Expect From Invitation Homes’ Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) stands as the leading provider of single-family home leasing and management services in the U.S. With a market capitalization of $19.7 billion, the company not only owns and operates a vast portfolio of single-family rental homes but also offers a full suite of services, including acquisition underwriting, capital investment and renovation, leasing and maintenance, and property dispositions. The company is scheduled to release its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect INVH to report an FFO of $0.46 per share on a diluted basis, down 2.1% from $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of its last four quarterly reports. In the recent quarter, it posted an FFO per share of $0.47, beating the consensus estimate by 2.2%, driven by operational efficiencies and consistent rental growth.

For the current year, analysts expect INVH to report an FFO of $1.86, down 1.1% from $1.88 in fiscal 2024. However, its FFO is expected to rebound next year, rising 5.9% year over year to $1.97.

Over the past 52 weeks, INVH stock has declined by 3.6%, falling short of the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains. It has also lagged behind the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), which saw a 6.8% increase during the same period.

Despite the weak price momentum over the past year, shares of Invitation Homes jumped 5.5% on Feb. 26 following the release of Q4 results. The company posted a 5.6% year-over-year revenue increase to $659 million, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts. With average occupancy reaching 96.7%, the company continues to demonstrate robust performance and a focus on investor value.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on INVH stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 13 give a “Hold.” INVH’s average analyst price target is $36.30, indicating a potential upside of 11% from the current levels.

