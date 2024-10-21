What to Expect from Invesco's Earnings

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Invesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Invesco are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.31% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Invesco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.36 EPS Actual 0.43 0.33 0.47 0.35 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -1.0% -3.0%

Tracking Invesco's Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco were trading at $18.63 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Invesco

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Invesco.

A total of 10 analyst ratings have been received for Invesco, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $17.5, suggesting a potential 6.07% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hamilton Lane, SEI Inv and Janus Henderson Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Hamilton Lane received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $154.86, implying a potential 731.24% upside. SEI Inv received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $74.75, implying a potential 301.23% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Janus Henderson Group, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, implying a potential 103.97% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hamilton Lane, SEI Inv and Janus Henderson Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Invesco Neutral 2.81% $535.60M 1.25% Hamilton Lane Neutral 57.34% $135.71M 10.80% SEI Inv Neutral 6.12% $278.47M 6.17% Janus Henderson Group Neutral 13.92% $409.30M 2.84%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of revenue growth, Invesco is at the bottom among its peers. For gross profit, Invesco is also at the bottom. When it comes to return on equity, Invesco is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Invesco

Invesco provides investment-management services to retail (66% of managed assets) and institutional (34%) clients. At the end of August 2024, the firm had $1.752 trillion in assets under management spread among its equity (58% of AUM), balanced (4%), fixed-income (23%), alternative investment (7%), and money market (8%) operations. Passive products account for 42% of Invesco's total AUM, including 65% of the company's equity operations and 15% of its fixed-income platform. Invesco's US retail business is one of the 10 largest nonproprietary fund complexes in the country. The firm also has a meaningful presence outside of North America, with 28% of its AUM sourced from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (14%) and Asia (14%).

Invesco: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Invesco showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.81% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Invesco's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invesco's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invesco's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Invesco's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

To track all earnings releases for Invesco visit their earnings calendar on our site.

