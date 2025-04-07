Stocks

What to Expect From Intuitive Surgical’s Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 07, 2025 — 02:47 pm EDT

Valued at a market cap of $160.8 billion, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems and the Ion endoluminal system. The company markets and develops products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect ISRG to report adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, up 17.2% from $1.16 per share in the previous year's quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. In Q4 2024, Intuitive Surgical exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 36.9%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ISRG to report adjusted EPS of $6.43, a marginal decline from $6.48 in fiscal 2024. However, adjusted EPS is projected to grow nearly 18.7% year-over-year to $7.63 in fiscal 2026.

ISRG stock has soared 19.2% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX1.4% drop and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV4.7% decline over the period.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical fell 4% on the following day after its solid Q4 2024 earnings on Jan. 23. The company delivered a strong quarter, with revenue surging 25% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, surpassing the Street’s estimate. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.21, easily beating expectations, driven by an 18% rise in Da Vinci procedures and higher system sales. However, shares declined as its 2025 outlook signaled a potential slowdown, with projected procedure growth of 13% to 16% falling short of both the 2024 growth rate and Wall Street’s 16% consensus.

Analysts' consensus rating on ISRG stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 28 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and eight "Holds." Its mean price target of $630.92 suggests a 39.7% upside potential from current price levels. 

