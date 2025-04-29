Stocks

What to Expect From Home Depot's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 29, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $354.8 billion, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is a leading home improvement retailer operating across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a wide range of home improvement products, installation services, and tool rentals, serving DIY homeowners, professional contractors, and property managers through its retail stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce platforms. 

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Home Depot to report an adjusted EPS of $3.59, down 1.1% from $3.63 in the year-ago quarter. However, the company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the home improvement retail giant to report an adjusted EPS of $14.98, down 1.7% from $15.24 in fiscal 2024. Nevertheless, adjusted EPS is anticipated to rebound and grow 10.4% year-over-year to $16.54 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of HD have risen 6.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX8.4% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY12.4% return over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Home Depot rose 2.8% on Feb. 25 after the company delivered strong Q4 2024 results, with revenue climbing 14.1% year-over-year to $39.7 billion, beating the consensus, aided by an extra operating week contributing about $2.5 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $3.13, exceeding analysts’ estimates and rising 9.4%. U.S. comparable sales grew 1.3% and customer transactions increased 7.6% to 400 million, signaling improved consumer engagement and a successful omnichannel strategy.

Analysts' consensus view on Home Depot’s stock is bullish, with a "Strong Buy" rating overall. Among 37 analysts covering the stock, 27 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests "Moderate Buy," eight indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Strong Sell." As of writing, HD is trading below the average analyst price target of $426.53. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLY
HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.