What to Expect from Global Business Travel's Earnings

Global Business Travel (NYSE:GBTG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Global Business Travel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from Global Business Travel is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 5.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Business Travel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.04 -0.03 0 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.04 -0.10 -0.02 Price Change % -6.0% -1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Business Travel were trading at $7.83 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Global Business Travel

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Global Business Travel.

Analysts have given Global Business Travel a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.5, indicating a potential 21.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Hilton Grand Vacations, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Hilton Grand Vacations, with an average 1-year price target of $41.83, indicating a potential 434.23% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Hilton Grand Vacations are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global Business Travel Buy 5.57% $378M 2.18% Hilton Grand Vacations Neutral 22.64% $328M 0.10%

Key Takeaway:

Global Business Travel ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in terms of Return on Equity, suggesting lower profitability compared to its peers. Overall, Global Business Travel is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know Global Business Travel Better

Global Business Travel Group Inc operates as a business-to-business travel platform. It is engaged in providing software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of all sizes. The company is engaged in building the marketplace in B2B travel to deliver unrivaled choice, value, and experiences. It also provides business travel solutions, simplified travel management, and business consulting services. Further, The company generates revenue in two ways that involves fees and other revenues relating to processing and servicing travel transactions received from clients and travel suppliers and revenues for the provision of products and professional services not directly related to transactions received from clients, travel suppliers and Network Partners.

Global Business Travel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Global Business Travel showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.57% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global Business Travel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Business Travel's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Business Travel's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Global Business Travel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.18.

To track all earnings releases for Global Business Travel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

