What to Expect From Genuine Parts’ Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Atlanta, Georgia-based Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a global leader in automotive and industrial replacement parts, offering value-added solutions across its extensive network. With a market cap of $16.7 billion, GPC operates more than 10,700 locations across 17 countries and employs over 60,000 people worldwide. The company is set to post its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GPC to report a non-GAAP profit of $1.66 per share, down 25.2% from $2.22 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Over the past four quarters, the company has delivered mixed earnings results, beating Wall Street’s estimates twice while missing them on two occasions.

For FY2025, adjusted EPS is projected to decline 3.3% to $7.89 from $8.16 in fiscal 2024. However, a rebound is expected, with analysts forecasting a 12.2% annual EPS growth to $8.85 in 2026.

Genuine Parts stock has plunged 22.5% over the past 52 weeks, substantially lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.6% surge and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 6.2% returns during the same time frame.

Adding to the grim price momentum, shares of Genuine Parts dropped more than 1% following a downgrade from The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). The investment firm lowered its rating on GPC from “Neutral” to “Sell,” citing concerns over the company’s near-term growth prospects and potential margin pressures. Goldman also set a price target of $114, reflecting a bearish outlook on the stock’s valuation and future performance.

GPC has a consensus “Hold” rating overall, a step down from “Moderate Buy” a month ago. Among the 11 analysts covering the stock, three recommend “Strong Buy,” seven suggest a “Hold” and one gives it a “Strong Sell.”

Its mean price target of $129.33 represents a 9% upside potential from current price levels.

