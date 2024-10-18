What to Expect From Gen Digital's Q2 2025 Earnings Report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN), headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, provides cyber safety solutions for consumers. Valued at $17.6 billion by market cap, the company offers solutions which enables consumers to protect their devices, online privacy, identity, and home networks. The multinational software company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect GEN to report a profit of $0.50 per share on a diluted basis, up 16.3% from $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beat or matched Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect GEN to report EPS of $2.04, up 13.3% from $1.80 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.3% year over year to $2.23 in fiscal 2026.

GEN stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 33.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 58.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 35.8% gains over the same time frame.

GEN experienced significant growth due to increasing demand for cyber safety solutions and an uptick in the sales of privacy and identity products.

On Aug. 1, GEN shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.53 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue stood at $965 million, up 2.3% year over year. For Q2, GEN expects its adjusted EPS to be between $0.53 and $0.55, and expects revenue to be between $965 million and $975 million. GEN expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $2.17 and $2.23, and expects revenue to be between $3.89 billion and $3.93 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on GEN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of six analysts covering the stock, three advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and three give a “Hold.” GEN’s average analyst price target is $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.2% from the current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.