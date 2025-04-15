Stocks

What to Expect From GE HealthCare's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

April 15, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

Based in Chicago, Illinois, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. With a market cap of $28.7 billion, the company operates through four segments: Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS), Patient Care Solutions (PCS), and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx).

The company is expected to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GEHC to report an EPS of $0.91 per share, up 1.1% from $0.90 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded or met analysts' earnings estimates in all of the past four quarters, which is notable. Its adjusted EPS of $1.45 in the recent quarter surpassed analysts’ expectations by 15.1%, driven by demand in its Advanced Visualization Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GEHC to report an adjusted EPS of $4.68, up 4.2% from $4.49 in fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2026, its adjusted EPS is expected to grow 11.1% year-over-year to $5.20.

Over the past year, GEHC shares have declined 25.4%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5.5% gains and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLVmarginal fall over the same time frame.

GE HealthCare stock dropped nearly 16% on Apr. 6 and was the top percentage loser on the S&P 500 after China launched an anti-dumping probe into imports of a type of medical X-ray tube from the U.S. 

The consensus opinion on GEHC stock is reasonably optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 recommend a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $100.61 indicates a 56.3% upside potential from current price levels.

