What to Expect From Fox Corporation's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

New York-based Fox Corporation (FOX) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company. Valued at $18.2 billion by market cap, the company produces and licenses news, sports, and entertainment content for distribution through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It also manages broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, sound stages, and other production facilities. The media giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect FOX to report a profit of $1.10 per share on a diluted basis, up marginally from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in the last quarter.

For the full year, analysts expect FOX to report EPS of $3.59, up 4.7% from $3.43 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 5.3% year over year to $3.78 in fiscal 2026.

FOX stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 23% gains on a YTD basis, with shares up 40.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC) 25.6% gains over the same time frame.

Fox Corporation outperformed the broader market, driven by strong demand for its Tubi streaming service, robust advertising revenue from key events like the Presidential election and Super Bowl, and steady growth in its Television segment. Effective leverage of its brand and programming also contributed to its superior performance. The company plans to launch Venu, a sports-focused streaming platform, which is expected to create a positive impact on its performance.

On Aug. 6, FOX shares closed more than 6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue of $3.1 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.90, surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on FOX stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of six analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and four give a “Hold.” FOX’s average analyst price target is $41.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.3% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.