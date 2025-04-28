What to Expect From Fox Corporation's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Stocks

April 28, 2025 — 01:00 pm EDT

New York-based Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a media company that produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content. Valued at a market cap of $22.5 billion, the company delivers its content through various well-known brands, including FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, and the FOX Television Stations. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Monday, May 12.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this communication services company to report a profit of $0.90 per share, down 17.4% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q2, FOXA’s EPS of $0.96 topped the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 47.7%. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect FOXA to report a profit of $4.42 per share, up 28.9% from $3.43 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to decline in fiscal 2026 by 5.9% to $4.16. 

FOXA has rallied 55.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 9.4% gain, and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLC) 21% rise over the same time frame.

On Feb. 4, shares of FOXA rose 5.2% after its impressive Q2 earnings release. The company’s revenue improved 19.9% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, thanks to strong performance across all its reportable segments, with the cable network programming segment leading the way with a 30.6% increase in sales. Adding to the uptick, its adjusted EBITDA surged 123.1% from the year-ago quarter to $781 million. This strong operating performance translated into a 182.4% annual jump in its adjusted EPS to $0.96, which surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 47.7%.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about FOXA’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 21 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 11 indicate “Hold,” and one gives a “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for FOXA is $53.84, which indicates a 9.1% potential upside from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

