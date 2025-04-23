What to Expect from FirstCash Hldgs's Earnings

FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that FirstCash Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79.

The announcement from FirstCash Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FirstCash Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.01 1.62 1.32 1.52 EPS Actual 2.12 1.67 1.37 1.55 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Tracking FirstCash Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash Hldgs were trading at $121.61 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on FirstCash Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FirstCash Hldgs.

The consensus rating for FirstCash Hldgs is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $137.0, there's a potential 12.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Credit Acceptance and Enova International, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Credit Acceptance, with an average 1-year price target of $475.0, suggesting a potential 290.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enova International, with an average 1-year price target of $134.5, suggesting a potential 10.6% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Credit Acceptance and Enova International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstCash Hldgs Outperform 3.72% $433.69M 4.12% Credit Acceptance Neutral 14.89% $351.10M 8.95% Enova International Buy 25.01% $336.05M 5.36%

Key Takeaway:

FirstCash Hldgs ranks highest in gross profit among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth and return on equity.

Discovering FirstCash Hldgs: A Closer Look

FirstCash Holdings Inc operates pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its primary business involves making small loans secured by personal property. The the company has three reportable segments: U.S. pawn; Latin America pawn; and Retail POS payment solutions (AFF). It derives majority revenue from U.S. Pawn segment. These pawn loans give the borrower the option of either repaying the loans with interest or forfeiting the property without further penalty. Geographically operates in USA, Mexico, Latin America, with maximum revenue from USA.

FirstCash Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FirstCash Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.72% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FirstCash Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: FirstCash Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for FirstCash Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FCFS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight Nov 2024 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight Oct 2024 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FCFS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.