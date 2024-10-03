What to Expect from F5's Q4 2024 Earnings Report

Seattle-based F5, Inc. ( FFIV ) provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions. Its application, delivery, and networking products improve the performance, availability, and security of applications running on networks that use the Internet Protocol. With a market cap of $12.8 billion , F5’s operations span the United States, Indo-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The tech major is expected to announce its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect F5 to report a profit of $2.72 per share , down 1.5% from $2.76 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of the past four quarters. Its EPS for the last reported quarter grew by 7.3% year-over-year to $2.64 and surpassed the consensus estimates by 18.4%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect F5 to report an EPS of $10.18, up 20.2% from $8.47 in fiscal 2023 . In fiscal 2025, its EPS is expected to grow 6.9% year-over-year to $10.88.

FFIV has gained 22.7% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 19.7% gains and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 15.3% returns during the same time frame.

Shares of F5 soared 13% in the subsequent trading session after the release of its better-than-expected Q3 earnings on Jul. 29. Although the company saw a slight annual decline in topline, its total revenue of $695.5 million topped Wall Street’s expectations, fueled by software and global services offerings’ growth.

Additionally, due to a reduction in restructuring charges, its operating margin expanded by 8.7% year-over-year to 23.4%, leading to a 57.5% growth in operating income, reaching $163.1 million.

Despite the improvement in profitability and growth in services revenue, the company’s product revenues have remained a concern. F5’s aggregated revenues from products for the past three quarters have declined by 9.4% year-over-year to $914.5 million. Moreover, its full-year total revenues are expected to remain flat at $2.8 billion, the same as the previous fiscal.

The consensus opinion on F5 stock is neutral, with an overall “Hold” rating. Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” 11 recommend “Hold,” and one advises a “Moderate Sell” rating.

While F5 is trading above its mean price target of $203.70, the Street-high target of $235 suggests a potential upside of 7% from current price levels.

