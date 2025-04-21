Stocks

What to Expect From Expand Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

April 21, 2025 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) operates as an independent natural gas production company. Valued at $24.8 billion by market cap, the company discovers, develops, and acquires conventional and unconventional natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves. The independent natural gas production company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXE to report a profit of $1.71 per share on a diluted basis, up 205.4% from $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

For the full year, analysts expect EXE to report EPS of $8.12, up 475.9% from $1.41 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 35.6% year over year to $11.01 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

EXE stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX5.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 13.4% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 26, EXE reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 4% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS declined 58% year over year to $0.55. The company’s revenue stood at $2 billion, up 2.7% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” EXE’s average analyst price target is $123.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.3% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XLE
EXE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.