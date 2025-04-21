What to Expect From Expand Energy's Q1 2025 Earnings Report

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) operates as an independent natural gas production company. Valued at $24.8 billion by market cap, the company discovers, develops, and acquires conventional and unconventional natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves. The independent natural gas production company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect EXE to report a profit of $1.71 per share on a diluted basis, up 205.4% from $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect EXE to report EPS of $8.12, up 475.9% from $1.41 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 35.6% year over year to $11.01 in fiscal 2026.

EXE stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 5.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 22.2% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 13.4% dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 26, EXE reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 4% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS declined 58% year over year to $0.55. The company’s revenue stood at $2 billion, up 2.7% year over year.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on EXE stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 20 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and four give a “Hold.” EXE’s average analyst price target is $123.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.3% from the current levels.

